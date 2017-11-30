V/R: Human Parts Seller Arrested

A Togolese fetish priest, Emmanuel Opoku, has allegedly blown the cover of one, Eklu Havor from new Dodi for attempting to sell fresh human parts to him for rituals.

Opoku, 36, who hails from Anehor in Togo but plies his fetish trade at Dededo in the Ho West district of the Volta region on Tuesday reported the Kente weaver, Eklu to the police at Kponvie barrier, stationed between Tsito and Asikuma, after the latter brought the head and private parts of an old lady to the fetish for rituals.

The Police then followed the fetish priest to his base where they found Eklu with the human parts in a polythene bag.

The Volta Regional Police Commander, DCOP Nana Asomah Hinneh confirming the incident to reporters in Ho, said, Eklu admitted to killing an old woman at Dabodabo, a community along the Anum road.

The suspect, however, claimed the fetish priest demanded the human parts with a promise to pay him an amount of Ghc50,000.

The two men, the commander noted are in custody, assisting in further investigations; while the exhumed body of the old woman with the removed parts are kept at the Regional hospital morgue.

-Starrfmonline