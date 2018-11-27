Voltic, Total Launch Plastic Recycling Project

The unveiling of the recycling project by the MD of Total Ghana, Eric Fanchini (left, in suit); Acting Executive Director of EPA, John Pawmang (2nd left); Acting Director of Built Environment, Cindy Badoe (3rd right) and the MD of Voltic, Francois Gazania (2nd right)

Voltic Ghana Limited (Voltic), in collaboration with Total Petroleum Ghana Limited (Total), has launched a plastic collection project to help in the proper management of plastic waste from households in the streets of Accra and Tema Metropolis.

The initiative dubbed ‘#IRecycle’ is in line with Voltic’s waste segregation and disposal project which it has run since 2015.

Speaking on the project at the launch, the MD of Voltic, Francois Gazania, mentioned that the Coca-Cola Company and all its bottling partners like Voltic are leading the industry to help collect and recycle a bottle or can for everyone by 2030. The launch of #Irecycle demonstrates our commitment towards working together with partners to help Voltic collect its post-consumer waste as the company plans the recycling value chain.

He said: “I am proud of this partnership with Total Petroleum Ghana and Coliba Ghana. Total is on board to make the containers accessible to the public through its wide network of service stations, as Coliba Ghana works with the waste pickers.

He added that “Total has currently made provisions for these recycling containers at its service stations at Atomic Energy, ACP, East Legon, Liberation, Oxford Street, Tema Hospital road, Ashaiman Motorway 1, Tema Main Harbour, Tema Community 1, Motorway 1, 37 Total Station, Liberation Road, La Paz, Liberia Road and Achimota Stations with other service stations to be added soon. The company is also fueling the tricycles which will gather the plastics for recycling.”

The Managing Director of Total, Eric Fanchini, said: “It was a pleasure to partner this worthwhile project as Total continuously seeks sustainable and innovative ways of investing back in the community. This is in line with the company’s values and commitment to provide better energy options. The recycling will not only safeguard the environment, but the waste will be converted into new resources for development which is an added advantage.”