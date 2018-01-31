Voltic Ghana Opens $6.5m Nsawam Plant

Dignitries cutting the tape

Voltic Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of Coca Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), has inaugurated its 6.5 million plant located at Akwadum in the Nsawam/Adoagyiri Municipality of the Eastern region.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CCBA, Doug Jackson, who spoke at the ceremony, said the new plant would help improve production.

According to him, CCBA plans to make Ghana the best production hub in Africa and satisfy the needs of key stakeholders.

Mr Jackson said the company’s investment in technology and people is geared towards increasing its production capacity and providing permanent employment to over 450 Ghanaians and thousands indirectly in the value chain.

A Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, said the milestone chalked was not only for Voltic Ghana but the whole country.

He noted that government was grateful to Voltic Ghana Limited for its continuous support over the past 23 years.

“Governments, over the years, have recognized the role played by the private sector in spurring economic growth and development, and as such the private sector has often been referred to as the engine of growth,” he said.

Mr Ahenkorah said government was putting measures in place to help businesses to expand and create more jobs for Ghanaians, particularly the youth.

“Government’s job creation agenda will be through investments in human capital, strategic infrastructure, agriculture, agribusiness, entrepreneurship and innovation programmes,” Mr Ahenkorah said.

He commended the company for contributing to the growth of the Ghanaian economy through job creation over the past 23 years and called for patronage of Made-in-Ghana goods.

Dr Yaw Adu Gyamfi, President of the Association of Ghana Industries, also commended Voltic Ghana for its commitment to corporate social responsibilities over the years.

Philip Wellington, Country Manufacturing Manager of Voltic Ghana, said the plant is expected to provide employment to about 150 workers.

From Daniel Bampoe, Akwadum