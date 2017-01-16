Voltarians Laud Amewu, Dzamesi Appointments

John Peter Amewu

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) party have received a lot of praise from the people of the Volta Region after the president announced the appointments of John Peter Amewu and Kofi Dzamesi as ministers-designate.

According to them, the appointments seem to have naturalised their fear that the NPP would abandon the region after winning power to govern the country. The Volta Region is the stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

NDC Propaganda

Prior to the elections, the NDC and its communicators took advantage of the support they enjoyed in the region to deceive the people that the NPP would abandon the region, should it win power.

They, among other things, communicated lies such as an NPP government would not continue projects started by the NDC in the region and would not make ministerial appointments from the region.

However, after the president’s first phase appointment of ministers, two sons of the region have been appointed; John Peter Amewu as Minister-designate for Lands, Forestry and Mines, and Kofi Dzamesi as Minister-designate for Chieftaincy & Religious Affairs.

Expectations

The two appointments out of the 36 appointments so far have received a lot of praise and commendations.

In gratitude, they argued that the inclusion of Mr Amewu and Mr Dzamesi as ministers speaks to the fact that the president would fulfill his promise of building an all-inclusive government for a prosperous nation.

They said Mr Amewu who is an energy and mining expert and has more than 15 years experience in government, private sector, civil society and international development organisations is the right person for such a ministry. They have, however, cautioned him (Amewu) to handle his office diligently as his success “is a success for Volta Region, and his failure is a failure for Volta Region.”

They also expressed the hope that Mr Dzamesi’s successes as a Regional Minister in ex-President Kufuor’s administration is testament to the fact that he will also make the region proud. They were also excited that by virtue of his appointment, Mr Dzamesi will work closely with the President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV, to improve the chieftaincy institution in Ghana.

The commendations, notwithstanding, they have pleaded to President Nana Akufo-Addo to ensure subsequent appointments in other sectors in his government would feature more Voltaians to keep with his commitment to an all-inclusive government.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (freduoo@gmail.com)