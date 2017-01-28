Volta NPP Congratulates Letsa

President Nana Akufo-Addo (R) with Dr. Archibald Letsa

The Volta regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has congratulated Dr. Archibald Letsa on his nomination as the Volta Regional Minister-designate by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Dr. Letsa, a medical practitioner and an entrepreneur, was one of the 10 nominees named by President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday as Regional Ministers-designate awaiting vetting and approval by Parliament.

Until his nomination, he was the first Deputy Chairman of the NPP in the Volta Region.

Dr. Letsa, if approved by Parliament, would become the first regional minister from the Ho Central Constituency since the commencement of the 4th Republic in January 1993.

Knowledge and experience

The Volta Regional Secretary of the NPP, Joseph Homenya, in an interview with DAILY GUIDE, said Dr. Letsa is a medical professional, businessman and politician with vast knowledge and experience to drive the developmental agenda of the NPP in the Volta Region.

He also described the minister-designate as an approachable person who would bring his experience to bear on the development of the region and country in general.

“He is not just a professional, but a businessman and politician. Having stayed in the region for over 20 years and from the Ho Central Constituency, we believe he will ensure the development of the Volta Region,” Mr. Homenya said.

According to him, the time has come for the Volta Region to get its fair share of the national cake in every aspect, adding that the NPP would deliver on its promises made to the people of the Volta Region.

He, therefore, entreated the youth of the region to support the leadership of the region to achieve this objective.

“We want to assure all the youth that together with him (Dr.Letsa), the jobs that we’ve all been looking for will be created to ensure the welfare of our people and also push for the Volta Region to get its fair share of it,” he added.

He said the regional executives of the party were grateful to President Akufo-Addo for the nomination of John Peter Amewu and Kofi Dzamesi as Ministers-designate for Lands, Forestry and Mines and Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs respectively.

Dr. Letsa, 59, is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AVL Ghana Holdings Ltd, parent company of a number of businesses such as Miracle Life Hospital, Stadium Gate Shopping Centre and Skyplus Hotel, all in Ho.

From Gibril Abdul Razak, Ho (gbabdulrazak@gmail.com)