Volta NPP Chairman Fulfills Campaign Promise

Makafui Kofi Woanyah

The Volta Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Makafui Kofi Woanyah, has performed a sod cutting ceremony for the construction of a constituency office for the party at Chinderi in the Krachi-Nchumuru Constituency of the region.

The action was in fulfillment of a campaign promise he made when he was seeking the mandate of the people to become the regional chairman.

The project signaled the beginning of Mr. Woanyah’s earlier pledge to provide all the 26 constituencies in the region with offices to facilitate party activities.

He reiterated the pledge when he embarked on a five-day ‘thank you’ tour of the constituencies following his landslide victory during the regional delegates’ conference of the NPP held on Saturday, April 21, this year at Hohoe.

Mr Woanyah, who joined the Krachi-Nchumuru NPP women to celebrate Mothers’ Day in the constituency, claimed that he is committed to ensuring women empowerment and equal opportunity for all.

He presented 100 bags of cement for the commencement of the project and promised to make funds available for its timely completion.

The party’s grassroots at Krachi-Nchumuru expressed their gratitude to the chairman for starting the project in their constituency.

They affirmed their readiness to go the extra mile to make sure that the party improves significantly on its fortunes in the constituency.

The team was accompanied by the Director of Operations, Elikem Sewordor; Deputy Regional Organiser, Shelter Adjorlolo; Deputy Regional Youth Organiser, Emmanuel Quarshie and Chairman Castro of Krachi East Constituency.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)