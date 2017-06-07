Volta North To Enjoy Improved Electricity

ECG PRO speaking to a grp of students

Residents in the northern part of the Volta Region will soon be enjoying better electricity services, the Electricity Company of Ghana has assured.

According to the nation’s electricity supplier, it is putting serious measures in place to resolve issues of frequent power outages and low voltage being experienced by residents in parts of Volta North.

Speaking to staff from over forty institutions, and some students as part of ECG’s institutional visits in the Volta Region, the Volta Regional Public Relations Officer of the ECG, Fred Baimbill-Johnson detailed the efforts of the Company in resolving challenges with quality of power supply to customers.

He said, “In collaboration with the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), there is an ongoing construction of a Bulk Supply Point (BSP) at Kadjebi, near Jasikan. This station is intended to boost the voltage levels of power to districts in Volta North, and afford us greater network flexibility and improved reliability.”

Mr. Baimbill assured that “once this project is complete, most of the power distribution challenges will be resolved”.

The Bulk Supply station when completed will serve the Hohoe, Jasikan, Dambai and Nkwanta District operational areas of ECG, which are currently served by the Kpando BSP. The four districts have a combined customer population of about fifty thousand (50,000).

The Volta Regional General Manager, Ing. Joseph Forson assured customers that the construction of the BSP at Kadjebi and other projects and initiatives are testimony of ECG’s commitment to ensure improved quality of electricity supply.

He commended customers for their cooperation during the period of the construction of the BSP and urged them to keep faith with the company as it gives them improved services.

He revealed that “Aside the station under construction, we are changing most wooden poles into steel tubular poles, as a panacea to the perennial burning of our poles by bush fires.”

In addition to this, “the new distribution lines from the bulk supply station will be connected from Kadjebi and interconnected through Nkwanta, Dambai and back to the station. This will provide an alternate source of power supply to our customers should a problem develop on any of the lines.”

The interaction with customers of the ECG forms part of ongoing customer engagements at the local level to explain operations of the company and get direct feedback from customers.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (freduoo@gmail.com)