Volta GJA Goes For Run-Off

The two contenders, who vied for the Volta Regional Chairmanship position of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), will go for a run-off, as they both polled the same number of votes in last Friday’s elections.

Mary Anane-Amponsah, who is a regional correspondent of Daily Graphic and Anthony Bells Kafui Kanyi of Ghana News Agency, polled eight votes each.

The two journalists have their offices on the same premises.

Mary, who is the new kid on the block, has been described by many as ‘Yaa Asantewaa.’

Many people did not expect Mary to give Kafui, who is acting Regional Chairman and onetime regional secretary a good run for his money.

The two contenders expressed gratitude to their colleagues and well-wishers before and during the elections.

They were hopeful the support will continue to make the GJA in the region great.

The two contestants noted that they were yet to discuss the way forward with their teams, as others were proposing power sharing.

The Regional Secretary, Alberto Mario Noretti went into the election unopposed.

In the run-up to the elections, tension was high, as the two main contenders battled it out from one radio station to the other.

With regards to national officers, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour garnered 13 votes and Vance Azu, 3 votes, for the position of Organising Secretary.

For Public Relations Officer position, Nii Adjei Klu polled seven votes as against Mary Mensah, who had nine votes.

Edmund Kofi Yeboah polled three votes while Dave Agbenyo got 12 votes for the position of General Secretary.

Matthew MacKwame had 10 votes, Linda Asante Agyei garnered four votes while Francis Korkutse had two votes for the position of Vice President.

Johnny Aryeetey had only one vote, Edwin Lloyd Evans had three votes while Roland Affail Monney polled 12 votes for the position of the National President.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (freduoo@gmail.com)