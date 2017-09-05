Volta To Get 28 New CHPS Compounds

Silvanus Adukpo

About 28 communities in the Volta Region will soon be benefitting from 28 health facilities that will serve thousands of residents and hundreds of households.

The 28 new community-based health planning and service (CHPS) compounds are being constructed by Systems For Health, an agency of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The facilities, according to Systems For Health, is part of efforts to reduce preventable maternal and child deaths and improve on neonatal health in very deprived communities in the region.

The Volta Regional Coordinator for Systems For Health, Silvanus Adukpo, who disclosed this in an exclusive interview with DAILY GUIDE, explained that each of the CHPS compounds would be fully furnished with a facility for the midwives and other staff who will engage in providing health services to the zone.

He said all the 28 CHPS compounds are expected to be completed by June 2019 when the five-year project by Systems For Health to strengthen vital health systems to improve health delivery in five regions of the country would have ended.

Special Hospital On Water

Mr Adukpo indicated that in a bid to bridge the gap and improve on access to healthcare, the agency is also constructing a boat to link the rest of the Volta Region to the island communities.

The boat, he stated, would be placed on the Volta Lake, and this is expected to transport health workers to communities which cannot be accessed by cars.

He intimated that the boat would provide a safer transport for the health workers and help them carry out monitoring activities efficiently.

Mr Adukpo added that the boats are about 70 percent complete, and they would be handed over to the Ghana Health Service by December this year.

The Volta Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Joseph Teye Nuertey, speaking to the DAILY GUIDE about the projects, pointed out that the construction of the boat is one of the tenets set by the health directorate for Systems For Health in its operations in the region.

freduoo@gmail.com

Fred Duodu, Ho