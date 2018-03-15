Volta Banku Deaths- FDA Finds Toxic Substance In Corn Dough

Banku

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) said preliminary investigations into the purported food poisoning of some 8 people who ate banku and soup in Akakpokope, a town in the Volta region, show that the corn dough contained a toxic substance.

The investigations also show that out of the 8 affected people, 5 died and 3 were at the hospital.

A statement signed by Ag. Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Delese A. A Darko reads, “Laboratory results received from the GSA on the 13th of March, 2018 indicated the presence of Chlorpyrifos, a very toxic substance found in commonly used pesticides which when ingested can cause death”.

The FDA says it is “forwarding its findings to the Public Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service for further action”.

The authority has however stated strongly that it is not mandated to determine the cause of death as that can only be determined after a pathological investigation.

The statement gives a public assurance that the situation is under control as the corn mill from which the corn dough was sourced has been closed.

It has also assured the public of its resolve to play its regulatory role efficiently and effectively to avoid creating public fear and panic.

It commends the public for an increased consumer awareness of food safety issues and calls for complaints as and when the need be, on the following contacts: 0800151000 (Toll free on Vodafone and Airtel only); 0299802932 or 0299802933 (Hotline); 4015 (SMS short code); 0206973065 ( Call and WhatsApp).

3news