Vodafone, Rush Support Campus Rumble

FLASHBACK: Combatants battling for supremacy

The campaign to get Armwrestling introduced nationwide and become a sport of choice in Ghana has gotten a major boost with partnership from Vodafone Cash and Rush Energy Drink.

Both companies have signed up to support the upcoming KNUST Campus Rumble and future community Armwrestling talent hunt and promotional events.

The 2017 Campus Rumble hits the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) this Friday with competitors from all halls on Campus that is Unity, University, Queens, Republic, Africa, Independence and the Foreign Students battling for supremacy and bragging rights as to who is who in both men and women’s categories in Armwrestling.

Campus Rumble was introduced by the Ghana Armwrestling Federation to engage students of tertiary institutions to take part in Armwrestling. The KNUST event falls within the School’s Sports Week Celebration and in collaboration with the Sports Directorate. Winners of the Armwrestling battles shall receive attractive prizes from sponsors.

Ahead of the event, the Federation will organize a basic and introductory course on campus on Thursday on the sport for would-be coaches in the Ashanti Region.

Armwrestling is a traditional and easy to engage in fastest growing sport in Ghana. It is played by two on a flat surface with both players gripping each other’s arm with the aim of pinning the other’s back arm to the table.