Vodafone, Kwesé Offer Video On Demand Services

Vodafone Ghana has partnered Kwesé, multiplatform broadcaster, to bring video-on-demand and live TV content to Ghanaians through the broadcaster’s video streaming service Kwesé Play.

The partnership between the two entities will see Kwesé Play bundled with unlimited access on Vodafone’s fixed broadband home internet packages to create a single all in one package for consumers for as little as GH¢45 and for an affordable GH¢165 monthly subscription.

Kwesé Play will launch with over 200 streaming channels delivered on a single platform, with many more to be launched in the coming months.

Commenting on the partnership, Patricia Obo-Nai, Director of Fixed Business and Customer Operations, said Vodafone is excited about this partnership which will bring world-class entertainment content to its customers in the comfort of their homes.

“Leveraging on Vodafone Ghana’s reliable and efficient internet broadband service will enable Kwesé Play to deliver seamless video-on-demand and live TV content to Ghanaians.’’

Commenting on the official launch of Kwesé Play in Ghana, Maxwell Dodd, Country Manager of Kwesé said, “We pride ourselves in being an innovative broadcast network offering premium content to African viewers across multiple platforms. The introduction of Kwesé Play in Ghana expands our product offering while bringing the best in engaging general entertainment to Ghanaian households.”

“VOD services and streaming content over the internet utilising fibre networks has grown across Africa, with many providers having entered the market. Kwesé Play will provide a seamless and comprehensive viewing experience using Vodafone’s high-speed internet,” added Dodd.

This unique partnership between Vodafone and Kwesé unlocks a whole new world of premium television viewing in Ghana.

Add the Kwesé Play Service to your Vodafone broadband subscription today to introduce a new way to watch TV in your home.

The leading-edge digital TV device is powered by RokuTM and allows viewers to stream the world’s best video content using the internet.

Thanks to strategic partnerships with the world’s leading content providers, including Kwesé iflix, Netflix, YouTube, TED and RedBull TV – Kwesé Play introduces the most diverse video on demand content offering on the Ghanaian market.

By Jamila Akwely Okertchiri