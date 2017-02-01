Vodafone Healthfest Campaign Begins

Scenes from the Vodafone Healthfest

Vodafone Ghana last week began its annual health outreach programme to communities across the country.

Starting in the Greater Accra Region, the Vodafone ‘Healthfest’ team of medical doctors and health officers pitched camp at Mamprobi Police Station football park to offer free basic healthcare services to community members.

The one day event year saw beneficiaries, mostly women and children, going through various basic health screenings, including HIV, diabetes, hypertension, malaria, hepatitis B and ultrasound scan for pregnant women.

Medication from the makeshift pharmacy shop set up at the venue was also distributed to beneficiaries who needed it.

Ebenezer Amankwah, Corporate Relations Manager, Vodafone Ghana, stated that the annual event was to give back to society, especially the less-privileged who cannot afford to have regularly basic health check-ups the opportunity to access free healthcare.

“As we do every year, we go to every region in the calendar year to deliver basic medical care to those who cannot afford. We guarantee the people that once they come here to access our health facilities created here, they get to access the basic needs that health care can give at any point in time at no cost at all,” he said.

Mr Amankwah further indicated that the screening and health checks do not end only for the day but “if there is the need for a referral for one to go to a regional hospital or for additional attention the Healthfest does it.”

“This gives that first line of healthcare. Healthfest is really about giving back to Ghanaians and making sure that we are contributing to healthcare delivery in Ghana.

About 500 people benefitted from the day’s event.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri