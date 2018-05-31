Vodafone Asantehene Golf Underway

Otumfuo teeing-off

The Vodafone 61st Asantehene open golf championship teed-off yesterday, at the royal golf club in Kumasi. The four-day championship, a flagship event in the Asanteman region, will bring together 300 amateur and professional golfers across the country and the subregion to do battle.

Ghanaian golfer, Vincent Torgah from the Tema Golf Club is the defending champion in the men’s professional category.

Vodafone Ghana, the title sponsor of the championship, says it is directly in line with its capabilities as an innovative brand and is committed to making it the perfect platform for building lasting business relationships.

Vodafone’s Enterprise Unit signed a five-year sponsorship deal with the organisers of the tournament (Royal Golf Club, Kumasi) last year, following one of the most successful staged events in the history of the competition.

Chief Executive of Vodafone Ghana, Yolanda Cuba said “Our involvement has brought a renewed sense of awareness across the entire region and this year will be an even better experience. We remain committed to the advancement and progress of Asanteman and we look forward to using this platform to continue building strong and lasting relationships with our customers.”

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is expected to grace the golf grounds tomorrow in the company of other dignitaries, including the Sports Minister and the Kumasi Mayor, to perform a short official ceremony.

Other activities lined up during the period include a royal dinner at the Manhyia Palace on Saturday June 2, for selected guests.

The championship will end on Sunday afternoon with the closing ceremony and the presentation of prizes.