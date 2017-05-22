Vodafone Asantehene Golf Tees-Off  Wednesday 

A colourful ceremony is expected to characterize the tee-off of the Vodafone 60th Asantehene Open Golf Championship at the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi this Wednesday.

His eminence, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will grace the event with his presence in the opening and closing ceremonies.

The four-day 72-hole event, sponsored by telecommunication giants, Vodafone, is expected to attract top amateur and professional golfers across the country and the sub-region. The Asantehene, in whose honour the competition is being played will be joined by officials of Vodafone and the Management of the Club to perform the flag hoisting ceremony to usher in the competition. Later, Otumfuo, Chairman of the Management Committee, Kwasi Attah-Antwi and CEO of Vodafone, Yolanda Cuba, will perform the ceremonial tee-off.

At a press briefing, Prof Bernard Baiden (Operations) outlined that the tournament will start after the opening ceremony with an invitational Pro-Am event that brings 72 selected amateurs and professionals together over 18 holes.

The Professional and Scratch players (Men) will start the championship on Thursday and play for the next four days.

On Friday, the Support (men and women) players will take their turn and this will be crowned with a cocktail at the Royal Golf Club that evening.

Prof. Baiden further indicated that the peak of the competition will be on Saturday when the Handicap (Men & Ladies) and Scratch (Ladies) players join the Professional and Scratch (men) players. The day will be crowned with a special Dinner Dance hosted by His Majesty for golfers and sponsors at Manhyia Palace. According to the Club officials, attendance will strictly be by invitation and compliance with dress code.

The final day of the championship will be on Sunday followed later in the afternoon by the presentation of prizes, closing ceremony and lowering of flag.

Ahead of the tournament, Senior Executive Team of Vodafone Ghana, led by CEO, Yolanda Cuba, paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to officially inform the King about the company’s headline sponsorship of the upcoming 60th Asantehene Open Golf Championship.

Vodafone also presented a cheque of two hundred thousand Ghana cedis (GHS 200,000) to the Royal Golf Club, represented by Kwasi Attah-Antwi and Prof. Bernard Baiden in the presence of the Asantehene.

Mad. Cuba commended the Asantehene for his exemplary leadership in the development of education and sports whilst emphasising the company’s commitment to the advancement and progress of Ghana.

“As a company, we constantly seek to develop and nurture fruitful relationships,” the Vodafone CEO said.

Akonferehene Oheneba Akwasi Abayie, who spoke on behalf of the Asantehene, lauded the company for being at the forefront of the digitalisation agenda and delivering impactful social interventions, saying “We are happy to have Vodafone as an important stakeholder in this tournament. We cherish their support and contribution in promoting sports for development in our society.”

In a related development, the tournament organisers have indicated coverage of the event will be limited to only accredited press houses and media. Further details and application for accreditation should be made at the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi latest by today.

