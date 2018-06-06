Vodafone Asantehene Golf Causes Stir

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (L)

Vodafone Ghana, over the weekend, stormed the Ashanti Region as part of its ‘Ashanti Month’ campaign which had the Asantehene Golf Championship as its ultimate highlight.

Every Asantehene Golf, for the past 61-years, has hosted the Golf championship consistently without fail.

According to Vodafone Ghana, it was sponsoring golf to enhance a closer relationship with the region and also to establish a continuous engagement with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Asantehene made a grand appearance in the company of Vodafone’s CEO, Yolanda Cuba, on Friday June 1 to perform the official ceremony. After the usual courtesies, the monarch looked up into the skies and was surprised to see a drone delivering the official golf ball for his endorsement.

Taken aback a bit, he made a humorous remark, “How I’m I to go up there and cut the ball loose”? This drew pronounced laughter from all present. The drone eventually descended right before the Asantehene’s eyes for the official endorsement to be done – to great applause and respect.

About 300 golfers took part in the open championship in different categories-professional, amateur, scratch and handicap. Professional golfers including Vincent Torgah, Victor Brave-Mensah and Amos Koblah, are all determined to make a mark when the curtains draw to a close on the evening of Sunday June 3rd, 2018.

Vodafone Chief Executive, Yolanda Cuba, views the partnership as very integral to how her brand delivers value to customers and stakeholders in Ghana; particularly the Ashanti Region and beyond.

“We are privileged to be given this platform to partner the region. It is a very important relationship for our brand but most importantly, we are excited that our customers and stakeholders will continue to benefit greatly from our service as we move into an exciting future of endless possibilities.”