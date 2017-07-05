Vivo Energy Trains Transport Operators

Corporate Communications Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, Shirley Tony Kum (2nd from left) presenting the alcohol meter to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the GPRTU, Nana Bresiamha (3rd right).

Vivo Energy Ghana, the exclusive licensee of Shell brand in Ghana, has once again demonstrated its commitment to road safety by organising a three-day defensive driving training for over 200 commercial transport operators in the Ashanti Region.

The training, which was organised in collaboration with the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC), falls under Vivo Energy Ghana’s broader road safety programme dubbed, ‘My Road Safety, My Life.’

Facilitators of the training from the NRSC, Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA), the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) and the Ghana Red Cross Society, took turns to educate the transport operators on proper maintenance culture; the effect of speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol and first aid.

As part of the training, three alcohol meters were also presented to the management of the transport unions to prevent drunk-driving by the drivers.

Addressing the participants on behalf of the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Shirley Tony Kum, the Corporate Communications Manager, said that although some accidents are unforeseen and uncontrolled, others are avoidable and the impact can be minimised.

“This can be achieved through a conscious effort, and regular investment in road safety education – and this is why Vivo Energy Ghana continues to partner the National Road Safety Commission and other road safety stakeholders to educate, sensitize and provide the needed tools and logistics to ensuring that innocent lives are saved on our roads,” he said.

The Ashanti Regional Manager of the NRSC, Samuel Asiamah, said that over 80 lives have been lost through accidents in the Ashanti Region this year through road crashes, which have negatively affected the affected families.”

“The NRSC, together with the relevant stakeholders, will continue to conduct training programmes for commercial transport operators to reduce road accidents. It is in this regard that we commend Vivo Energy Ghana for its continuous support to the commission to carry out its mandate.”

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Nana Nimako Bresiamha, on behalf of the drivers, also expressed appreciation for the training, and urged the drivers to uphold road safety guidelines.

A business desk report