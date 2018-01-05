Vivo Energy Opens Welcome Shops

Ebenezer Faulkner, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana (5th from left) in a group picture with some guests

Vivo Energy Ghana, the sole distributor and marketer of Shell branded fuel and lubricants, has unveiled a warm and modern shop brand, ‘Welcome’ to offer convenience, variety and optimum customer satisfaction to its customers.

The new welcome shops – which are now open at Adenta, Haatso, Tema Community 8 and Castle Road-Asylum down Shell service stations -promise to give customers ‘more than they expect’ through more offerings, more partners and more experience.

The shops have a bakery and other facilities to provide customers with a quick snack, breakfast and other exciting offers.

The newly refurbished Castle Road-Asylum down Shell Service Station also has the modern Shell Oil+ Change centre, which offers customers an oil change with world class Shell Helix and Rimula lubricants and other value added services.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Ebenezer Faulkner, assured customers of the company’s continuous investments in its operations to exceed their expectations while enjoying a great shopping experience.

“The opening of this modern and contemporary welcome brand is testament to the convenience and variety that we want to bring to our customers. These investments in introducing other shop format brands and offers demonstrate our resolve to develop our business in Ghana and to meet the changing needs of our customers,” he said.

Atukpai Mantse of Adabraka, Nii Tetteh Adjabeng, who graced the occasion, commended Vivo Energy Ghana for ensuring the highest safety standards in its operations, urging them maintain those standards.

Vivo Energy is a frontrunner in innovations in the oil marketing industry and continues to introduce exciting products and services.

The most recent one is the Shell App, which has exciting features to make customers’ lives in the digital space easier and better.