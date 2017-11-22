Vivo Energy Donates Books To Schools

Ebenezer Faulkner symbolically handling over the books to GES. Receiving them is Margaret Frempong Kore

Vivo Energy Ghana Limited, the sole distributor and marketer of Shell-branded fuel and lubricants in the country, has donated about 1,000 library books to schools in various communities.

The beneficiary schools, which received the Ghana Education Service (GES) approved books on Wednesday in Accra, were the Accra Semepe ‘I’ A&B Primary, Anglican Junior High School (JHS) and Presby Primary School in the Asougyaman District of the Eastern Region.

Vivo Energy Ghana Limited invests in communities where it operates, particularly in the areas of education, road safety and the environment.

In a statement to hand over the books to the GES for onward distribution to the schools, Managing Director (MD) of Vivo Energy Ghana Limited, Ebenezer Faulkner, explained that education is a key ingredient to the success of Ghana.

“The growth and development of children significantly depends on what they read. We need a generation of critical thinkers who will build and raise this country and Africa above and beyond,” he said.

According to him, Vivo Energy Ghana has been relentless in its efforts to institute what he termed people-centred sustainable development initiatives in communities where it operates, particularly in the areas of education and road safety.

He indicated that in 2016, Vivo Energy supported the Accra Metro Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) with 1,000 library books.

“Prior to that we had successfully rolled out the Vivo Energy Bonanza School Challenge, an inter-schools mathematics card game competition where winners were awarded bursaries; the donation of about 3,000 solar lamps under our “Energy for Education project to school-children in the rural areas and the Greater Accra Region,” he said.

On her part, Margaret Frempong Kore, an official of the Accra Metro Directorate of GES, commended Vivo Energy for continuously investing in education.

According to her, many companies and businesses focus on investing in entertainment-related activities.

By Melvin Tarlue