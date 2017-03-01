Vivo Energy Donate To Otumfuo Education Fund

The Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana (left), Mr. Ebenezer Faulkner (left) presenting the cheque to the Chief Linguist of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Vivo Energy Ghana, the award-winning licensee of the Shell brand in Ghana, donated to the Otumfuo Education Trust Fund during a courtesy call on the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The donation, which amounted to GH$20,000, would go towards catering for a myriad of educational needs of children in the country through the fund set up by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Vivo Energy Ghana, which recently reopened its newly refurbished Shell service station in Bantama, has long invested in education in Ghana.

At a ceremony to make the donation, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Ebenezer Faulkner, highlighted Vivo Energy Ghana’s long-standing support of the Otumfuo Education Fund and lauded the Asantehene’s initiatives in this domain.

“Vivo Energy Ghana is a passionate contributor to the Otumfuo Teacher’s Award which aims to motivate teachers from deprived communities in the country to promote academic excellence. In support of this honourable initiative, Vivo Energy Ghana is pleased to present GH¢20,000 to the Otumfuo Education Fund to support the advancement of education in the region, ultimately benefitting all Ghanaians,” he said.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who was full of praise for Vivo Energy Ghana, said, “Vivo Energy Ghana has continuously supported the education fund over the years, aiding us greatly in our goal to provide quality education for all. As a business, it has also contributed significantly to the economic growth of the region through the expansion and upgrade of its Shell service stations and with this, the introduction of renowned quick service restaurants such as KFC and Starbites.”

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II also implored Vivo Energy Ghana to further support the government’s agenda of promoting private sector participation in the development of the nation.