Vitamilk Schools Football Gala Ends In Style

The Jubilant U-12 team displaying the silverware

The much anticipated Vitamilk Private Schools Football Gala has ended in style at the Lizzy Sports Complex on Saturday.

The event which has been in existence for the past four years was organized by the Marcel Desailly Foundation which sees all 12 schools participating in a one day knock-out football tournament in the U-12 and U-16 categories.

It was Rodney Appiah, British International School, who picked the Most Valuable Player (MVP) prize in the U-16 category, while Baba Abdullai, East Airport, was adjudged Best Goal Keeper.

The Discovery of the Tournament prize went to Iman, Al-Rayaan International with Christian, Grace Preparatory, finishing as top scorer.

Grace Preparatory School left the Lizzy Sports Complex as the overall winners in the U-16 category, while Al- Rayaan International and British International School followed in that order.

In the U-12 category, Francis Masope, East Airport International School won the MVP Award, while Kwesi Appiah, East Airport International School, received the Best goalkeeper prize.

It was Brookman Samuel Amissah, Christ the King Int, who won the Discovery of the Tournament prize with Keeran Teygaga winning the top scorers award.

East Airport International finished first in the U-12 event with Christ the King and St. Albans placing second and third respectively.

The event was sponsored by Vitamilk and supported by Latex Foam, Yummie Noodles, Decathlon and Bel Aqua.

From The Sports Desk