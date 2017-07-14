Vitamilk Celebrates Ernest Acheampong

From left, Ernest Acheampong, Larley Lartey and Patrick Owusu

Vitamilk, organisers of ‘King and Queen’ health reality show, last week surprised Ernest Kyei Acheampong, a fitness instructor at the El-Bonds Gym at Adenta, with a donation of Vitamilk products and souvenirs.

The donation formed part of packages put in place by Vitamilk to recognise and appreciate health enthusiasts in the society who encourage the youth to live a healthy lifestyle.

Ernest was tagged by Patrick Owusu, one of the followers of the ongoing health competition, as a health mentor.

However, he was, indeed, surprised as his body language suggested he was not expecting such a surprise donation.

The fitness instructor, who has decided to promote healthy living and provide nutritional advice to people who want to live a healthy lifestyle, hopes to inspire many more youth to stay fit and live a healthy life.

He was happy that he was nominated as a health mentor for a possible surprise by the Vitamilk team.