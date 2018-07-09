Visa Scandal: Suspended NSA Board Chair Reinstated

Kwadwo Baah Agyeman

President Akufo-Addo has reinstated with immediate effect the suspended board chair of the National Sports Authority Kwadwo Baah Agyeman.

Mr. Agyeman and the deputy youth and sports minister Pius Enam Hadzide were suspended over the Australia Visa Scandal which was investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Over 60 Ghanaians were arrested and deported for obtaining illegal visas for the Commonwealth Games having posed as journalists.

A communication from the presidency – the Jubilee House – said the duo have been exonerated by the police report and can resume work.

“The report of the enquiry into the allegations, which was submitted to the President on Friday, 6th July, 2018, contained no adverse findings against them,” the Director of Communications at the presidency Eugene Arhin said in a statement.

Scores of Ghanaians were deported from Australia after they were deemed to be non-genuine travelers posing as journalists for the Commonwealth Games.

According to Australian authorities, although all the affected persons had the necessary accreditation, they were not convinced the reported persons were real journalists.

Following this, the government referred the case to the National Security for investigations following which the suspensions were made.

-Starrfmonline