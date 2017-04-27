Visa Fraud: I’ll Take Action – Speaker

Prof. Mike Oquaye, Speaker of Parliament

Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament Prof. Mike Oquaye has served notice he will deal with the three Members of Parliament who have been fingered in a Visa fraud.

The UK High Commission has banned three Ghanaian lawmakers and a former MP from entering the European country over their alleged involvement in visa fraud with their Diplomatic passports.

The MPs are Richard Acheampong, NDC MP for Bia East in the Western region (NDC), Joseph Benhazin Dahah, NPP MP for Ntotroso in the Bono Ahafo region, Johnson Kwaku Adu, NPP MP for Ahafo Ano South West in the Ashanti region and George Boakye, former MP for Asunafo South in the Bono Ahafo region.

“It has come to my notice and I take very, very serious view of the matter,” Prof Oquaye told state-owned Daily Graphic.

“Every action will be taken on it because the reputation of the parliament of Ghana is very, very crucial,” Prof Oquaye who is currently outside the country said.

He described the offense as “serious” requiring investigations.

The UK High Commissioner Jon Benjamin in a letter dated January 20, 2017 to the Speaker of Parliament Mike Oquaye said: “The British High Commission considers the actions [of the MPs] completely unacceptable. In some cases these behaviours may arguably be criminal in nature.”

He added: “We are also circulating this letter widely to other Diplomatic Missions which issue visas in Ghana in the expectation that some of them will consider similar action to ourselves against the above-named individuals.”

-Starrfmonline