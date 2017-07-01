Violent Clash At Sekondi Zongo

At least eight people sustained cutlass and gunshot wounds when Muslim factions reportedly clashed over the ownership of a mosque at Sekondi in the Western Region yesterday.

The injured persons were named as Salim Issah, Abdul Aziz, Aminu Sirinu, Abdul Rashid, Aminu Mohammed, Alhassan Abdulai, Khassum Issah and Halifa Cissey.

They were given police medical forms to go for treatment when they made a report to the Sekondi Police.

DAILY GUIDE learnt that those behind the attack were yet to be arrested.

When this paper called the Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, she confirmed the incident.

According to her, at about 9:30 am yesterday, the Sekondi

Police received a distress call about the incident from some opinion leaders at Sekondi Zongo.

According to ASP Adiku, the elders in the Muslim community reported that they had heard gunshots in the area.

She pointed out that the police patrol teams were dispatched immediately to the area to restore order.

“Seven people with various degrees of sharp object wounds later reported at the Sekondi Police Station,” she added.

She continued, “The injured were issued with police medical forms to seek medical treatment and report for further action.”

The police PRO revealed that one locally manufactured pistol, together with two used BB cartridges, one knife and cutlasses, were retrieved by the police.

“Police petrol teams are currently in the area monitoring activities there,” she indicated.

It would be recalled that hell broke loose at the Sekondi Central Mosque recently when some residents of Sekondi Zongo stormed the worship place, attacked and inflicted cutlass wounds on some of the worshipers.

This was during a prayer session, which was attended by some fasting Muslim faithful in Sekondi.

It took the intervention of the police to restore peace and order.

The cause of the attack was not immediately known, but DAILY GUIDE gathered that it might be related to the issue of who has the right to lead prayers at the mosque.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Sekondi