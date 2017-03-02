Vinny Kay To Support Musicians

Vinny Kay

After producing beats for a number of Ghanaian musicians, sound engineer Nyefele Kwame Vincent, known also in the music scene as Vinny Kay, feels it is time to bring his beats to the door step of musicians who cannot afford his services.

By doing that, the sound engineer who is also the owner of Brain Drain Recording Studio at Mataheko in Accra will soon announce a special prize package to support musicians who want to record in his studios, but cannot afford the cost involved.

In addition to the special prize package, Vinny Kay will also engage experts to train the musicians and equip them with vital knowledge on music production.

According to him, as a seasoned sound engineer and beat maker, he would use his creativity to raise the standard of Ghanaian music to enable it to compete with those on the international market.

He added that his outfit, Brain Drain Recording Studio, was established to revolutionise the music landscape by providing top quality services, including recording facilities for audio productions.

Vinny Kay has also decided to give his full attention to the music business, where he hopes to leave a lasting legacy.

Over a decade, he has programmed and recorded songs for stars like Mary Ghansah, Celestine Donkor, Diana Hopeson, Bernice Ansah, Janet Aboagye, Erico of TV3 Mentor fame, Rev Eddie Eyison, Officer Kwasi Ofori, Sarkodie, Pope Skinny, Trigmatic and many others.

He learnt all his engineering magic from H-Royals, Multi Sound Studio and Top 2 Studios between 2003 and 2008 until he was able to set up his own studio.