VIDEO: Truck Runs Into Traders Along Ashaiman Market Road

Information reaching Joy News indicates that a truck carrying cement blocks has run into traders along the Ashaiman Market road in Accra.

A video cited by Joy News shows some traders screaming, “Jesus, Jesus” after the truck plowed into the traders, injuring many.

It is unclear, at this moment if any of the traders have lost their lives but scores are injured.

Watch the video below:

HUMAN INTEREST ACCIDENT: Truck carrying blocks runs into people selling along the road at Ashaiman Market. #JoyNews Gepostet von JoyNews am Donnerstag, 26. Juli 2018

-Myjoyonline