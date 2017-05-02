Video: Surveying Students Clash With Land Guards Over Land Invasion

A scene during the clash

Students of the Ghana School of Surveying and Mapping on Tuesday May 2, 2017 clashed with land guards during a protest to register their dissatisfaction over alleged land invasion and sale of school lands by the Lands Commission.

The students who were prevented from entering the school premises destroyed a fence wall, accusing land guards of pelting stones at them ahead of a planned press conference.

SRC vice president, Isaac Kwabena Agyapong told Starr News’ Daniel Nii Lartey that their school premises are in danger and will not sit down and allow their future to be compromised.

“We went on holidays and we returned to find out that our school lands have been sold to a private developer to be used for a shopping mall and it’s not fair to us,” Agyapong opined.

He added: “Our future is in danger, we don’t know where our future lies. As you can see a school that practices practical mostly, most of the curricular activities that we do here 80% is on practicals and if you look at the way they have done the place it is affecting our academics.

“We have used all means to settle the issue but school authorities have since not helped in anyway and they have instead brought land guards to intimidate and stop us.”

The police have rushed to the scene to restore law and order.

Video Below:



