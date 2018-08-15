Video: I’ll Be Happy To Be Mahama’s Running Mate But… Spio Garbrah

Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah

A flagbearer hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress, has stated that he will accept to be the running mate of former President John Mahama should the latter win the party’s flagbearership.

Ekwow Spio-Garbrah said in the interest of serving Ghana and to strengthen his party, he would not hesitate to take the role of running alongside his major contender for the Flagbearer position in the event he [Spio] doesn’t win.

Speaking to the AM Show on the Joy News channel Wednesday, he explained that he and the former President had worked together in the past and he would not hesitate to continue that relationship.

“He was my deputy [at the Communications Ministry] once and when he became President, he asked me to join his government and we worked together…”

“…I am happy to work with him in any of the permutations that you are speculating,” Dr Spio Garbrah told host Kojo Yankson.

He was, however, quick to add that he expects to win the Flagbearership rather than settle for second in command.

“But the scenario you are painting is not what is likely to happen, I intend to win the flagbearship race of the NDC,” he said.

The NDC Falgbearership race is scheduled for December 7, 2018.

Speaking on the loss of the party in 2016, Dr Spio-Garbrah noted that the communication of the party’s message failed them.

He revealed that in an interaction with some of the party’s communicators in the Ashanti Region, he found out that even they didn’t know what campaign message the party had in the 2016 election.

“I asked them what message the NDC had for the electorates in 2016 and of the 58 communicators, none of them knew it,” he lamented.

“There was a big manifesto but it was in big English and not broken to simple language,” he noted.

