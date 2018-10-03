header ad banner
VIDEO…Ghana Rugby Prez Remembers Komla Dumor On His Birthday

October 3, 2018

The President of Ghana Rugby, Mr Herbert Mensah has remembered one of his closest pals; the late Komla Dumor on what would have been his 46th birthday today, 3 October.

Mr Mensah who still holds Komla dear in his heart as a ‘friend and brother’, made available a video that was recorded in Accra after his sad passing in January 18, 2014.

Komla Afeke was a Ghanaian journalist who worked for BBC World News and was the main presenter of its programme Focus on Africa.

Dumor died on 18 January 2014 in his London home after a cardiac arrest, having been on air the day before.

Watch below Herbert’s heartfelt message delivered in 2014…

-Peacefmonline

