Vice-President To Visit Scene Of Gas Explosion At Atomic Junction

The vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia left Tamale in the Northern region Sunday morning to rush back to Accra following a gas explosion which has claimed three lives.

Two filling stations at Atomic Junction were engulfed in flames after a gas station around the area exploded. The cause of the explosion is yet to be established.

At least 45 people are on admission at the Legon Clinic and 37 Military Hospital. The latter’s Emergency Department is taking care of at least 34 injured persons and has recorded three deaths, according to Major RO Mintah, the acting administrator of the hospital. Major Mintah said the deaths occurred as a result of panic reaction since the 37 Military Hospital is yet to record any death from burns. Those on admission, he noted, are suffering from fractures in the leg with the rest battling burns injury.

Dr. Bawumia is expected to visit the explosion scene at the Madina Atomic Junction in Accra before visiting the victims at the various health centres including Ridge Hospital.

The vice president was celebrating his 54th birthday at the OIC spot in Tamale when the disaster occurred and had to truncate it. According to Starr News’ Northern regional correspondent Eliasu Tanko, the vice president was in the region to attend the funeral ceremony of the Chief of Saboba and was later expected to join President Akufo-Addo on his three-day visit to the region.

Dr. Bawumia is expected to touch down in Accra by 9am.

-Starrfmonline