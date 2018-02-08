Vice President Bawumia’s Hardwork Showing Positive Results- President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo and First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo. Behind them, Vice President and wife Samira Bawumia.

Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia received a pat on the back from his boss Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for being on top of his game in managing the economy.

President Akufo-Addo described his vice as a hardworking personality with remarkable leadership qualities.

“I am glad to be able to report that the Economic Management Team, under the stellar leadership of the strong, brilliant economist, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, has risen to the challenge, and the hard work is beginning to show positive results,” Nana Addo expressed during his second State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday, 08 February 2018.

He told the lawmakers that his government has kept its promises and will continue to deliver to boost the economy as well as transform the lives of Ghanaians.

“We have reduced taxes, we are bringing down inflation and interest rates, economic growth is increasing, from the alarming 3.6% at December 2016, to 7.9% in our first year, and the indications are that it will be even better this year.

“We have increased our international reserves, maintained relative exchange rate stability, reduced the debt to GDP ratio and the rate of debt accumulation, we have paid almost half of arrears inherited, and, crucially, we are current on obligations to statutory funds.

“I am also pleased to report that the 3-year IMF-supported Extended Credit Facility Programme, begun in 2015, comes to an end this year. The relatively good macroeconomic performance in 2017 will strongly support our successful completion of the IMF programme,” President Akufo-Addo opined.

He added: “We are determined to put in place measures to ensure irreversibility, and sustain macroeconomic stability, so that we will have no reason to seek again the assistance of that powerful global body.”

-Starrfmonline