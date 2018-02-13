VGMA Nominees’ Jam Hits Cape Coast

Samini

This year’s edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) nominees’ jam will take place on March 24 at the Jubilee Park in Cape Coast in the Central Region, where some selected nominated artistes will treat music lovers and their teeming fans to a grand jam.

According to the organisers, up-and-coming Ghanaian artistes in the Central Region will be given the platform to promote their brands and music at the jam.

They added that the jam is absolutely free and expected to attract thousands of music lovers from all walks of life.

At a press conference held last Friday, the organisers of the VGMA announced that an official launch of the 2018 edition of the VGMA will take place on March 2 in Accra.

The launch will be used to unveil the all-new exciting prize package for winners at this year’s edition of the awards.

The official launch is expected to attract industry professionals, musicians, sponsors and a cross-section of the Ghanaian entertainment media.

The organisers also announced that the main ceremony of the awards will also take place on April 14, 2018 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) and followed by an after-party.

There will be a music seminar for music stakeholders at the Movënpick Hotel in Accra on April 12, 2018, the organisers added.

There will be a celebration jam on Saturday, April 28 in Tema, where award winners and other artistes will be given the opportunity to entertain their fans and interact with them.

By George Clifford Owusu