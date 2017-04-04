VGMA: Dusk Capital Sponsors 3 Categories

Theresa Ayoade, Event Director, Charter House

Ghanaian investment banking brand, Dusk Capital Limited, has announced that it is sponsoring three categories at this year’s edition of Ghana’s biggest music event, the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), scheduled to take place at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on April 8, 2017.

The three categories being sponsored by the company are new artiste of the year, gospel artiste of the year and the topmost award on the night – the artiste of the year.

The winners of these categories will receive an investment package as part of their winning packages.

Commenting on the sponsorship, the Chief Executive Officer of Dusk Capital, Mr Osei-Tutu, said, “The Ghana Music Awards is the biggest and most important event on the Ghanaian music industry calendar, comprising of a series of events in other parts of the country prior to the awards night.

Knowing the importance of the arts and entertainment sector and its potential to tremendously contributing to national development, it is rather unfortunate to witness musicians, actors, actresses and former practitioners within the arts and entertainment space in recent times soliciting for financial support to sustain themselves.”

He further stated, “For us at Dusk Capital, this reminds us of our missions to leverage on our professionalism and highest standards of integrity to deliver investment banking and advisory services as we develop lasting relationship with our clients. We are inspired to move closer to players within the creative arts industry to assist them to take the right steps to create wealth for them and ultimately lead them into financial independence. That is our motivation for sponsoring the three categories in this year’s edition of the Ghana Music Awards.”