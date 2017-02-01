VGMA Bribery Scandal: MUSIGA To Investigate

Obour

The President of the Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour, has said the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards bribery allegations will be investigated.

He stated that the bribery claims by the spokesperson of the award scheme, George Quaye, is a serious indictment on MUSIGA, hence the institution cannot allow it to be swept under the carpet.

Speaking to the host of Kasapa Entertainment on Kasapa 102.5FM, Kojo Preko Dankwa, Obour disclosed that after the investigations are done, any culprit found culpable of the bribery allegations will consequently be sanctioned accordingly by the association.

He, therefore, described George Quaye’s bribery comment as unfortunate and unlikely since the credibility of the board members of the awards scheme, institutions who partner the scheme and organisers of the event is as stake.

“These allegations need to be substantiated to know the truth and if it’s true that some musicians are found guilty in that regard then the best sanction will be meted out to them. If George Quaye can’t provide the evidence then he will also face sanctions,” Obour disclosed.

But a number of stakeholders who spoke to BEATWAVES in separate interviews stressed that the MUSIGA president has no legal right to investigate the bribery scandal.

According to them, MUSIGA is a union and not all gospel musicians are members of the union, so Obour’s decision to investigate the issue should be ignored.

George Quaye, Head of Communications for Charterhouse, the organisers of Ghana Music Awards, was reported to have said on the popular entertainment television show, Pundits that the most offers of bribe that come to him as an executive of the VGMA scheme are from gospel artistes.

Days after the alleged bribery scandal went viral, George Quaye took a u-turn to apologise.

He added that his motive for expressing regret for his derogatory comments was because he wasn’t ready to mention those artistes involved in the scandalous acts.