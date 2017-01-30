Vetting Blues And Bribery Prank!

“Nobody can climb a baobab tree with shoes on his feet. Truth and falsehood do not go together. The lies will fall down” –Swahili Proverb.

The sweet political rhythm blaring from the radio continues unabated. It has become so intense that those apathetic to political happenings in the country could not help but join in the political dance. What a beautiful dance it is!

The vetting of ministerial nominees by the Appointments Committee continues in earnest. The vetting itself has generally been very smooth. I’ve seen only one glitch so far; and that glitch almost marred the beauty of the process. The unwarranted outburst by Alhassan Suhuyini is what I refer to.

He asked an unfair question and the Chairman of the committee disallowed it. Suhuyini wanted Boakye Agyarko, Energy Minister-Designate, to confirm he wasn’t part of the group that was engaged in fraud in the nominee’s previous place of employment. What made the question unfair and unnecessary was the fact that Suhuyini already knew ten named officers had been responsible. The Chairman, therefore, decided to disallow the question.

Suhuyini, however, did not take the Chairman’s action lightly. He spat fire and brimstone as he accused the Chairman of bias. He later apologized for the dishonourable conduct.

It is more than obvious that Suhuyini’s question was more for mischief purposes than any other thing. Perhaps, he had forgotten that he was no longer in the studios of Ghana’s version of Radio Rwanda, where he used to churn out all manner of propaganda without any inhibition.

He has, however, partially achieved his aim. Aside intending to lampoon the nominee, he also sought to become relevant in media discussions on the vetting saga. And that has been achieved, hasn’t it?

Without a doubt, Yaw Osafo Marfo and Boakye Agyarko are so far the two most impressive among the nominees. Isn’t it very ironic that the two most impressive nominees were the ones whose approval met the greatest opposition? They were eventually cleared, but not without a controversy.

Few minutes before all the thirteen nominees were approved by the House of Honourables, we all heard Mahama Ayariga screaming, “bribe oo, bribe.” He subsequently alleged that Boaakye Agyarko had offered bribe to the Appointments Committee in order to be approved.

Taking a cue from Nicodemus in the Bible, many of my compatriots asked how that could be. Yes, the minority members were flexing their small muscles; but everyone knows they lack the capacity to annul his nominations. So why should he pay bribe to be approved?

Having mentioned Mohammed Muntaka, the Minority Chief-Whip, as the one who gave him the said money, which he subsequently returned, we all waited with bated breath for Muntaka to speak. He did finally speak on Joy FM’s Newsfile, and it was a thunderbolt. Muntaka swore by the Bearded Old Man above that he never gave Ayariga any such money, and dared him to produce proof to support his claim.

It said that “he who alleges must prove”. If the saying is anything to go by, then it means the burden of proof is now on Mahama Ayariga. Walahi, I just can’t help but wonder how he could prove such a wild allegation!

Do you remember the Bugri Naabu bribery allegation against President Ogwanfunu? Even after producing a car and its documentation, which could be traced to a company belonging to the President’s Aide, many people still doubted his claim. How then does Ayariga expect us to believe his story without any evidence? I swear by Kwame Sefa-Kayi’s baldhead that many would doubt the claim even if it came from Yesu Kristo himself!

Following the bribery accusation and the denial, many have propounded all manner of theories about the political future of the main opposition party. I leave that discussion for another day. But one thing I can say is that there is going to be a lot of mistrust among the leadership of Zu-za in Parliament.

You see, both Ayariga and Muntaka cannot be right. One of them is definitely lying through his teeth. The liar has sown a very poisonous seed, and one can only imagine the disastrous consequences in future.

By the way, in a country where the likes of clueless Oti Bless, inexperienced Okudjeto Ablakwa and loud-mouthed Fiifi Kwetey could become ministers, how could there be questions on the suitability of experienced folks like Osafo Marfo and Boakye Agyarko as ministers? Ours is indeed a very warped system!

It is said that, “The mouth of the elder may have an offensive smell, but has no lie.” That may be true for many elders, but not the ones playing “chaskele” with the truth in this country.

See you next week for another interesting konkonsa, Deo volente!