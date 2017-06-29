Veteran Gospel Singer Yaw Sarpong Honoured

Yaw Sarpong

Reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) artiste of the year, Joe Mettle, has honoured veteran gospel singer Yaw Sarpong for his contribution towards the growth of the gospel music industry.

According to Joe Mettle, “It is important to respect and honour those who have gone ahead of you. When you honour them, God will honour you. You attract the anointing and grace that you value.”

Joe Mettle honoured Yaw Sarpong after his live performance at Joe Mettle’s Praiz Reloaded 2017 concert held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) last Sunday.

During Yaw Sarpong’s live performance, a live painting of him was done on stage by Patrick William Dodoo, and it was auctioned immediately by Joe Mettle.

The painting was bought for GH¢5,000 and the money was presented to Yaw Sarpong by Joe Mettle to show appreciation to Yaw’s contribution to the gospel music industry.

Joe Mettle also paid rich and glowing tributes to his mentor of blessed memory, Danny Nettey.

Joe Mettle’s Praiz Reloaded live DVD recording concert which recorded a huge turnout featured Ohemaa Mercy, Ntokozo Mbambo from South Africa, Akesse Brempong and Luigi Maclean.

Notable faces spotted at the concert included Vodafone CEO, Yolanda Cuba, Agnes Emefa Essah, Director of Marketing at Vodafone, as well as some senior management team members. Also spotted at the event was SP Kofi Sarpong, Ceccy Twum, Cwesi Oteng, Naa Mercy and many others.