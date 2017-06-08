Veep Supports Ramadan Cup

Sheikh Sharubutu exhibiting his soccer skills

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has declared his support for the 3rd edition of the annual Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup, which was launched a few days ago in Accra.

A representative of the Vice President, Mohammed Abdulai Abu, pledged an amount of GH¢ 10,000 towards the organization of this year’s edition on behalf of the Vice President.

The aide said the Vice President viewed the unifying objective behind the competition as a good one, and urged the youth to remain united and disciplined.

According to the coordinator of the tournament, Tamimu Issah, this year’s edition will feature 16 teams namely: Ashaiman, Alajo, Darkuman, Fadama, Madina, Mamobi, Nima, New Town, Nsawam, Sabon Zongo, Sukura, Tudu, Kasoa, Nungua Zongo, Ashale Botwe and Koforidua Zongo.

The tournament started in 2015 with eight Zongo communities, before increasing to 12 communities in the second edition last year.

Black Stars defender, Rashid Sumaila presented a new trophy and medals for the winner and runner-up respectively.