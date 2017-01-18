Veep Pays Surprise Visit To Registrar General

Vice President Dr Bawumia at the Registrar General Office

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday, 18 January paid a surprise visit to the Registrar General’s Department in Accra to learn their difficulties.





Dr Bawumia, during the visit, learned first-hand from some visitors, some of the difficulties they encounter while trying to get their businesses registered.





The Vice President told the acting Registrar General, Mrs Jemima Oware that the new government intends making Ghana the most business-friendly country in Africa, a title currently held by Rwanda.





“It was a fulfilled visit and there will be follow-up discussions,” Dr Bawumia told the media after his interactions.





Dr Bawumia said he will repeat such visits at other state institutions.

