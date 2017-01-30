Veep Pays A Surprise Visit To GPHA

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has paid an unannounced visit to the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).

He is currently at the long room of the GPHA, StarrFMonline.com has learnt.

This is the second time the Vice President is paying such visits to critical state facilities after storming the registrar general’s department weeks ago.

Sources close to the former deputy governor of the Central bank say he wants to obtain first-hand information on the operations of these sensitive institutions.

-Starrfmonline