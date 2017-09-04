Veep Opens Sports Festival  

Dr Bawumia exchanging pleasantries with the athletes before the starts of the games

The much-anticipated National Sports Festival, commenced in Kumasi on Saturday, amid pomp and pageantry after six years of inactivity.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who opened the Sports Festival, charged the young athletes taking part in the games to shun the use of drugs in their careers.

He stated that hard work, determination and discipline, are the cardinal principles that any athlete, who wants to excel in his career, should strictly follow.

The week-long competition will see 2,500 young athletes, selected from all 10 regions of Ghana, competing for laurels in various sporting disciplines.

They include athletics, boxing, para sports, female soccer, handball, table tennis, taekwondo, volleyball, badminton and tennis (U-16).

For so many years, the National Sports Festival had been the suitable platform where future national sports stars showcased their God-given talents.

Sadly, the important event, for reasons not known, was not held for the past six years.

This automatically had adverse effect on sporting activities in the country.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, while in opposition, promised to revive the event when elected.

Dr. Bawumia gave assurance that the sports festival would be held annually so that the country can continually spot fresh sports talents and nurture them.

He urged the young athletes to stay away from performance-enhancing substances in their quest to become stars, urging them to train hard.

Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, said his ministry and the National Sports Authority would continually organize the competition to help unearth fresh talents.

Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, on his part, entreated residents of Kumasi to visit the Baba Yara Stadium in the numbers to make the event successful.

The various competitions are being held at the Baba Yara Stadium, KNUST Campus and Kumasi Technical University Campus.

Athletes, who would distinguish themselves, would take home attractive prizes.

They also stand the chance of being invited into the national teams.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi