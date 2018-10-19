Veep Off To UK For Investment And Opportunities Summit

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, left Ghana on Thursday, October 18, to attend the Ghana Investment and Opportunities Summit, taking place in London, United Kingdom, from October 23-24.

Organised by the Ghana High Commission UK in partnership with the Ghana Investments Promotion Centre (GIPC), the two-day Summit, under the theme “Mobilising for Ghana beyond Aid”, is billed to showcase Ghana as one of the best investment destinations in Africa.

It is also to help Government attract strategic and development funds and investments for key projects as well as match local businesses with international partners and Investors.

Executives from some of the largest global firms, Venture Capitalists, Private Equity Fund Managers, Investment Bankers and other business leaders from across the globe will be present, providing a networking opportunity with potential Investors and various Government Officials.

According to a statement signed by Communications Director at the Vice President’s Office, Dr. Bawumia will also meet with the Secretary of the UK’s Department for International Development (DfID), Penny Mordaunt MP; meet with Westminster Businesses, and attend a reception hosted by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

Ahead of the Summit, the Vice President will interact with the Ghanaian Community in the UK on Saturday, October 20, and deliver a lecture on Ghana’s digitisation towards the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) on Monday, October 2.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia returns to Accra on Thursday, October 25, the statement said.

-Myjoyonline