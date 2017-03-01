Vardy Explains Leicester Turn Around

Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy said he could not identify the reason behind Leicester City’s stunning turnaround in Monday’s 3-1 win over Liverpool, their first Premier League win of 2017.

Two days after issuing a denial that he and his teammates had a say in sacking Claudio Ranieri last week, Vardy was twice on target for caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare.

And the forward said that while the improved performance from a side that clawed out of the relegation zone was obvious, he said it was not a case of merely better effort.

“We’ve come in for a lot of unfair stick with things that have been in the press but you’ve seen that the lads wanted to react,” Vardy told Sky Sports.

“The performance did that and we want to do it consistently. I couldn’t put my finger on why we haven’t been doing that regularly. We’ve been working hard and it’s just not been happening but tonight it has all clicked.”

“I wouldn’t say it’s a case of more effort. Shakes [Shakespeare] asked me to play higher up. I did that and I managed to get in behind quite a lot.”

“I’ve been very frustrated with the amount of goals I’ve got this season but hopefully these will push me on.”

“We needed to show that we’ve got that fight and win or lose, as long as the performance was right, we could hold our heads up high.”