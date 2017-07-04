Vandals Adopt Orphanage

Old Vandals Ashanti officials presenting a cheque for 100 bags of cement to the home

The Ashanti Regional Old Vandals of the Commonwealth Hall of University of Ghana have adopted the Cherubs Children Home at Apire in Kumasi.

The move is to help managers of the home to solve their challenges and properly take care of the inmates.

The Old Vandals in the region announced the news when they donated 100 bags of cement to support a building project in the home on Sunday.

The donation was part of programmes being undertaken by the Old Vandals ahead of this year’s annual jambore of the Vandals.

Ben Kufuor, spokesperson of Old Vandals Ashanti, said his group has decided to adopt the home “so we can actively play roles in taking care of the inmates”.

He explained that the presentation of the 100 bags of cement is to help in the construction of a dormitory in the home to make inmates feel comfortable.

Ben Kufuor implored other associations and well-to-do people in the society to emulate their shining example by also supporting orphans in the country.

Elder Nicholas Osei Bonsu, founder, Cherubs Children’s Home, said the Denyame River in the area always floods its banks to the compound of the home, posing as a threat to them.

Elder Osei Bonsu commended the Old Vandals for their timely support, disclosing that his home has 50 inmates, whose ages range from six months to 20 years.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi