UTV’s ‘My Health My Life’ Wins Award

Abigail Ashley of UTV and Dr. Ekow Grimmond Thompson displaying their awards

My Health My Life, a health talk show on United Television (UTV), last Wednesday, October 25 was adjudged the country’s best television programme.

The show, hosted by Abigail Ashley, was awarded with Media Health Advocacy Award of the Year at this year’s edition of the African Health Legendary Awards, held at the British Council Hall in Accra.

The award was in recognition of UTV’s contribution towards the development of the health sector in the country with its health programme dubbed My Health My Life.

The citation reads, “As a television network, you have made a mark for yourself in the annals of this nation particularly in the area of health advocacy program and the general well being of the people of this nation.

Your exceptionality in the health advocacy programme that elicits thought-provoking health issues to many Ghanaians is unparalleled and has made you a giant among your peers in the health advocacy programme in the media industry.”

“It is with much respect and dignity that we confer on you this day, the prestigious outstanding health talk show of the year award (television),” it added.

Some of the personalities who were honoured at the ceremony include Prof Agyeman Badu Akosa, who won the African health personality award; Dr Ekow Grimmond Thompson, a brain surgeon, who won the research personality of the year; and Dr Cecelia Bentsil, who also won the female health personality of the year award, among others.

By George Clifford Owusu