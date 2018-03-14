UTV’s Abigail Ashley Launches ‘The Behind My Smile Project’

Abigail Ashley

The host of My Health My Life on UTV, Abigail N.M Ashley, has launched her charity project dubbed ‘Behind My Smile Project’ to support patients with kidney problems.

Abigail Ashley, a survivor of chronic kidney disease Stage 5 (CKD ST5), explained at that the project is a nationwide kidney education programme which seeks to promote healthy kidney education among the Ghanaian populace, especially the youth, in all the ten regions.

Ms Ashley also stated that the project would engage kidney specialists, doctors, dietitians and exercise therapists to sensitise the youth on the importance of the kidneys and staying healthy during their tour in some of the major junior and senior high schools.

She, however, promised that her outfit would ensure healthy kidney education is made available to all.

According to her, “The burden of kidney disease is huge and the cases in the country keeps moving up the ladder and it will take some of us, who are already facing it to educate the populace. For every 10 admissions to a hospital emergency ward in Ghana, four admissions have kidney-related conditions. Hence, ‘The Behind My Smiles Project’ is here to spread and make the education of kidney health simple, especially among the youth across the country.”

Ms Ashley, therefore, advised the general public to be health conscious, exercise regularly, drink more water and reduce the intake of salt.

After the launch of the project, a free health screening for more than 500 people was held at the premises of UTV to commemorate this year’s World Kidney Day.

“The screening will aid in the prevention and early diagnosis of kidney failure through blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, urine RE, BUE, as well as body mass index (BMI) screenings,” she added.