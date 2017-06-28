UTV Congratulates Fadda Dickson, Others

Fadda Dickson

The management and staff of United Television (UTV) have congratulated its Director of Administration & Finance, Fadda Dickson, for winning the Media Excellence Award at the EMY Africa Awards 2017, held last Saturday at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra.

The award was bestowed on Fadda Dickson as a recognition and celebration of his contribution to the development of radio and television industries in Ghana.

Under his leadership, the stations, owned by Despite Group, have consistently remained the most listened-to stations in the country.

Fadda Dickson has shaped the career of high-profile radio and television personalities in the country. Under his supervision, United Television (UTV) has become the number one TV station in the country.

Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Awards was instituted in 2016 with the aim of recognising and celebrating men who are doing exceptional things in the country.

It also has the objective to encourage the youth of Ghana to take issues of leadership and governance seriously.

The 2017 edition of the awards has six competitive and 12 honorary categories for grab by distinguished personalities.

Last year, Fadda Dickson was honoured with the Excellence in Radio Management Award at the 2016 edition of the Radio & Television Personalities (RTP) Awards.