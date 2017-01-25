UTV Changes Life Of Pawpaw Seller

Joyce before and after UTV identified her

Joyce Avadzi, a 20-year-old fruit seller, last month got what she described as the biggest treat of her life when UTV’s My Health My Life (MHML) crew picked her up for a shopping spree.

She was in addition assisted to select some clothing and sandals from a classic boutique, have her hair styled, as well as a facial make-up to brighten her outlook.

Joyce who also received a basket full of provisions and other items was given the opportunity to feature in a live broadcast during the show.

According to Abigail Ashley, host of MHML, the gesture was an effort by the crew to identify and support vulnerable members of society who make an effort within their constraints to earn a decent living.

“Our effort in doing this is to sensitise the public on the dangers associated with stress and anxiety, while at the same instance we use such platforms in to campaign for people to show brightness of countenance as a health therapy,” she disclosed.

Speaking to NEWS-ONE, Joyce Avadzi said she started her business as a fruit seller six years ago moving from one highway street within the metropolis of Accra to the other in a bid to make more money.

She sells fruits when they are in season and switches on to other items such as pastries and sachet water during off season.

“I believe that God gives success and it is for this that I prefer to give out my unsold pawpaw to children and other people,” she revealed.

Ms Avadzi said she came to the Accra to receive formal education, but when her plans did not materialise, she resorted to her trade; hoping that she would one day own a big shop.

By Solomon Ofori