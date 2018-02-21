US Preacher Billy Graham Dies

Billy Graham

US evangelist Billy Graham – one of the most influential preachers of the 20th Century – has died aged 99.

Graham became one of the best-known promoters of Christianity, preaching to audiences worldwide in large arenas, beginning in London in 1954.

Over 60 years, he is estimated to have personally preached to 210 million people.

At first sceptical of the civil rights movement in the US, he went on to become a supporter in the 1950s.

He became a committed Christian at the age of 16 after hearing a travelling evangelist and was ordained a minister in 1939.

-BBC