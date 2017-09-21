US Group Produces Medical Doctor For Ghana

Dr Victoria Maafowaa Adom-Afrifa with the NANBPWC team and her family members during the graduation ceremony

Through eleven years of active sponsorship, a brilliant but needy Ghanaian lady has graduated as a medical doctor to help save human lives.

Dr Victoria Maafowaa Adom-Afrifa graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi recently.

The National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc., (NANBPWC), a benevolent organisation, sponsored her education.

Dr Adom-Afrifa started to benefit from NANBPWC largesse after she graduated from senior high school (SHS) with flying colours 11 years ago.

She had then secured admission to the KNUST to study medicine, but her parents were cash-strapped. Luckily, the US-based group intervened on time.

The NANBPWC has sponsored more than 250 brilliant but needy students from the various villages in the country to climb high the academic ladder.

Dr Beryl Dorsett and Joetta Brown, top members of NANBPWC, travelled from New York to Ghana to witness Victoria’s graduation ceremony.

The NANBPWC delegation was beaming with smiles as Victoria received the Doctor of Internal Medicine Degree on Saturday, August 19, 2017.

Dr Dorsett is also the development queen mother of Atwima Apatrapa, with a stool name Nana Ama Serwah-Nyarko, following her kind works.

She recounted how she and her group met the then young Victoria, saying, “We met Victoria Maafowaa Adom-Afrifa in her high school classroom in the Ashanti Region. She had received grades of A in her science and mathematics subjects.

“Upon graduation, she applied to KNUST and was accepted. She met the requirements of our sponsorship programme.”

Dr Dorsett could not hide her joy, explaining that she is extremely thrilled that her group has produced a medical doctor.

“It seemed like a miracle, with God in our midst, that a bright young lady whose parents were farmers graduated from KNUST as a doctor of Internal Medicine”.

She said her group has sponsored more than 250 students in the Ashanti Region alone, assuring that NANBPWC would sustain its good works.

“Victoria was one of the students who received funding through high school and medical school; eleven years of sponsorship,” she indicated with a smile.

Dr Dorsett is the guiding force in raising the needed funds for the scholarship that Ghanaian students have been receiving from NANBPWC over the years.

She showered tonnes of praises on Mr Yaw Kwakye, a native of Apatrapa, for coordinating the scholarship programme since its inception.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi